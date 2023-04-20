Signaturefd LLC Sells 916 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7332 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.12%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

