Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

LSI stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

