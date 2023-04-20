Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.20.

LFUS stock opened at $250.51 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

