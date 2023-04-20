Signaturefd LLC Acquires 8,965 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 420.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $619.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

