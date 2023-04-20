Sicart Associates LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

