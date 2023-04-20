SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SEI Investments by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

