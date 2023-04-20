Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 17.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

