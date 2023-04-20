Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $187.97 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $187,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

