New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

