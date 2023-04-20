New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 224.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

