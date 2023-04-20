New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.4 %
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.
Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.
Quanex Building Products Profile
Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.
