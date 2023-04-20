New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NX opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $693.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

