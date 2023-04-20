New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

