New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.06 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Annaly Capital Management worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

