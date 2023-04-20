New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,464 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

