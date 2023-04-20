New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Juniper Networks worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $17,509,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 144.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,000,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 590,453 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.