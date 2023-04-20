Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 92,845 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,845 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Lumentum worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,405,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

