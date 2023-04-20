Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,033 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6,532.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

