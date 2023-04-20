Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 332 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HP opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

