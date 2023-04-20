Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

