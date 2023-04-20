Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NetApp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

