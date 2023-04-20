Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,450 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

