M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $145.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

NYSE:MTB opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

