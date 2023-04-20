Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 79,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 345,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.03.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

