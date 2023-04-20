Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

