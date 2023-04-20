Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

