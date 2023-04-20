Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.