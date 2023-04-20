Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $157.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

