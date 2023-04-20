Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $992,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

