International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

