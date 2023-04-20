International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

RGA stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.