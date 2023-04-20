International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 719.98, a current ratio of 719.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.47%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

