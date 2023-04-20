International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $92,076,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $32,643,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

