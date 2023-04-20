International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,550 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 20.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

KGC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.