International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13,885.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

