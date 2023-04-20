Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $157.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -389.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

