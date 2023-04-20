Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,135,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.29. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

