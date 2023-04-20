Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380,928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.93% of Fate Therapeutics worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $624.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.