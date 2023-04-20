EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of EverQuote worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,995 shares of company stock valued at $167,020. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $7.91 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

