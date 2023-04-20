Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,211 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

