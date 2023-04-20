Comerica Bank Sells 11,443 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after purchasing an additional 240,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

