Comerica Bank Invests $1.70 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

