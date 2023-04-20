Comerica Bank Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.71. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

