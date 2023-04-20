Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $675,935 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.