Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,096 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
