Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $19,492,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPE opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

