Brickley Wealth Management Has $696,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Microsoft Trading Up 0.0 %
Microsoft stock opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.03. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.
