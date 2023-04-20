Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 313,237 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 313,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,699,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

