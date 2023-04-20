Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,375 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $167,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

