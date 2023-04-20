Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.