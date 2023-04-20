Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,636.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

